A current look at Auburn's 2023 recruiting class

The Early Signing period for the 2023 recruiting class begins in a month, on December 21st, here is how the 2023 class for Auburn currently stands.

The 2023 class for Auburn may be small as of right now, but for a team without a head coach, they still have incredible talent committed to playing for them. Without a doubt, an integral part of keeping this class together and even adding a commitment since Bryan Harsin was fired has been interim head coach Carnell Williams.

Offense

Jeremiah Cobb (4-star RB)

Leading off with the highest recruit currently committed. Cobb has been committed to the Tigers since the first of July. Cobb has been phenomenal during his senior season as he has 1,837 yards with 21 touchdowns on the ground and has added 377 yards receiving with 5 touchdowns.

Adam Hopkins (4-star WR)

Hopkins has been committed to Auburn since September 15th. The WR prospect has had a good season although he has been sidelined with injuries for parts of the season. He has 28 receptions, 419 yards, and six touchdowns on the season.

Daquavious Sorey (4-star WR)

Sorey who has been committed to the Tigers since late August has said he is firm in his commitment. Sorey, who plays safety as well, has had an incredible season. He has been utilized in the run sweep game as he has totaled 145 rushing yards to go along with his 1,027 receiving yards. He has 15 total touchdowns on the season. He is second on his team in pass deflections with six and also has 24 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

Clay Wedin (4-star OL)

The Carrollwood Day offensive lineman who committed in October echoed the sentiments of Sorey, saying he is committed to the school and not the coach. The impressively framed (6'6 295) interior offensive lineman has been a key piece for the Carrollwood Day Patriots.

Braydn Joiner (3-star OL)

The hometown kid from Auburn HS in Auburn, AL has been committed since New Years' Day 2022. Joiner has been consistent in his loyalty to the Tigers throughout his commitment. Joiner is a smaller lineman at 6'2 and 330 pounds but as he is expected to play Center in college that lower pad level will be a plus. He has helped Auburn HS into the Alabama State Championship game.

Keyone Jenkins (3-star QB)

The most recent commit of the 2023 cycle, Jenkins committed just recently on November 19th. Jenkins is a winning machine to put it lightly, as he has won two state titles already and is on his way to a third with Miami Central HS in Miami, FL. Standing at only 5'10, he is a smaller QB prospect but his attitude and accuracy make him an intriguing player.

Defense

Terrance Love (4-star Safety)

Love who is from Fairburn, Georgia, and attends Langston Hughes HS has been committed to Auburn since April. Love has had a stellar season, accumulating 46 tackles along with two pass deflections and an interception. Love

Ashley Williams (4-star EDGE)

The Louisiana native has been in the Tigers class for three months as he announced his commitment in August. I was unable to find reliable statistics for Williams, but reports are he has had a good season. He has a great frame (6'5 225) for an EDGE player. He has a very similar size to Colby Wooden out of high school.

Wilky Denaud (4-star DL)

Denaud, a Florida native, has been committed to Auburn since late July. He has been a monster in his senior season. Denaud has 56 total tackles including 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Denaud, like Williams, has a similar frame to Wooden, standing 6'4 255. Denaud will also look to play an interior defensive line spot like Wooden in college.

Jamarrion Harkless (3-star DL)

A Kentucky native, Harkless is from the UK Wildcats' home turf of Lexington. Auburn beat out the Wildcats for Harkless. He has been committed since September. Statistics were unavailable for Harkless.

JC Hart (3-star CB)

The Loachapoka High Schooler has been committed to Auburn since August. Hart is an incredibly fast and rangy corner who is vastly underrated by the national recruiting services. He has no stats available but has had an incredible season.

Related Stories

Auburn opens as massive underdog against Alabama

Lane Kiffin: ' That's news to me, Jon'

A look at Auburn's depth chart heading into the Iron Bowl

Auburn may be headed to a bowl game, even if they finish 5-7

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch