The 22 best pictures from Auburn Athletics in 2022
2022 was a fun year. Auburn basketball won the SEC, and Auburn baseball went on an incredible run to Omaha. Auburn football got to see an incredible environment in support of coach Carnell Williams.
Auburn Daily launched in February and in that time, we've been able to cover and write about some really cool moments. Entering the football season, we added our photographer, Eric Starling to the mix of what we were able to offer our readers. We also called on Trey Lee for a few games as well.
Let's take a look at the best 22 shots from 2022.
The Caddy Game. Carnell Williams running along side Tank Bigsby.
Jaylin Simpson always had energy on defense this season.
Those orange lights...
Go Crazy Cadillac.
Interim head coach Carnell Williams with his family during Tiger Walk.
Dylan Cardwell is always fun.
Pregame Texas A&M.
Transfer Morris Joseph repping some emotion, and cool gloves.
Jarquez Hunter moving the ball against Western Kentucky.
Tank Bigsby always looked great running the ball.
Damari Alston getting some AIR.
Wendell Green plays with heart.
Jaylin Simpson will let you know if a pass is incomplete.
Shirtless Dylan?
Aubie during Tiger Walk.
Tank Bigsby will be missed at Auburn.
Auburn's offensive line vs Penn State.
Auburn AD John Cohen during the Texas A&M game.
Aubie under the ORANGE lights.
John Samuel Shenker running into the endzone.
Camden Brown is HIM.
Bruce Pearl forever.
