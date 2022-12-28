Skip to main content

The 22 best pictures from Auburn Athletics in 2022

Here are our favorite pictures from Auburn Daily this year.

2022 was a fun year. Auburn basketball won the SEC, and Auburn baseball went on an incredible run to Omaha. Auburn football got to see an incredible environment in support of coach Carnell Williams. 

Auburn Daily launched in February and in that time, we've been able to cover and write about some really cool moments. Entering the football season, we added our photographer, Eric Starling to the mix of what we were able to offer our readers. We also called on Trey Lee for a few games as well. 

Let's take a look at the best 22 shots from 2022. 

Tank Bigsby running along side Carnell Williams.

The Caddy Game. Carnell Williams running along side Tank Bigsby. 

Jaylin Simpson

Jaylin Simpson always had energy on defense this season. 

Robby Ashford

Those orange lights... 

Carnell Williams

Go Crazy Cadillac. 

Carnell Williams

Interim head coach Carnell Williams with his family during Tiger Walk. 

Dylan Cardwell

Dylan Cardwell is always fun. 

NCAA Football- Texas A&M at Auburn 2022_11-12-2022_18210

Pregame Texas A&M. 

Morris Joseph Jr.

Transfer Morris Joseph repping some emotion, and cool gloves. 

Jarquez Hunter

Jarquez Hunter moving the ball against Western Kentucky. 

DJ James

Tank Bigsby always looked great running the ball. 

Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (22) goes airborne during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Damari Alston getting some AIR. 

Wendell Green celebrating vs South Florida for Auburn basketball.

Wendell Green plays with heart. 

Jaylin Simpson breaks up a pass vs San Jose State.

Jaylin Simpson will let you know if a pass is incomplete. 

Dylan Cardwell fires up the Auburn fans before the game vs San Jose State.

Shirtless Dylan? 

Aubie strikes a pose for the Auburn fans during Tiger Walk.

Aubie during Tiger Walk. 

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) looks for a hole during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

Tank Bigsby will be missed at Auburn. 

Auburn's offensive line: Tate Johnson, Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, and Keiondre Jones vs Penn State.

Auburn's offensive line vs Penn State. 

John Cohen

Auburn AD John Cohen during the Texas A&M game. 

Aubie

Aubie under the ORANGE lights. 

Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches the pass over the middle and carries for a first down during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

John Samuel Shenker running into the endzone. 

Camden Brown scores a touchdown.

Camden Brown is HIM. 

Bruce Pearl

Bruce Pearl forever. 

