Bruce Feldman believes that a loss to Missouri would all but seal Bryan Harsin's fate at Auburn

It feels like do or die for Bryan Harsin and Auburn.

The Tigers host Missouri for homecoming later today in a matchup that features two desperate teams.

On the home field side, however, things feel a little more tense.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman believes that a loss to Missouri today would end Harsin's tenure with the Tigers.

Feldman explained his thoughts on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff earlier this morning.

“If they get beat today by Missouri, I’m told there’s a really good chance that they could pull the plug on him as early as tomorrow,” Feldman said. “It has felt like a real inevitability that he will get let go at some point this year, but that feels like now it’s got ramped up.”

According to Feldman, if the Tigers were to let Harsin go, the university would owe him $15.3 million, and 50% of that within the first 60 days of his firing.

Does it matter that the former Boise State coach has only been coaching on The Plains for 17 games? According to Feldman, no.

“Even though it’s only year two for Bryan Harsin, this has been such an odd dynamic from the time he arrived in Boise State,” Feldman said. “The Auburn money people - they never wanted Harsin to get hired, and the AD that hired him (Allen Greene), he got forced out last month. To make matters worse, they’re ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC."

It's a rough situation for Auburn.

“You have a coach here, really, that has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he’s never had much of a chance to get any traction there.”

