Bryan Harsin's record moves to 9-10 after a loss to Georgia

Bryan Harsin has become the first Auburn football coach to have a losing record through two seasons since Doug Barfield's second season with the Tigers in 1977. Harsin fell to 9-10 in his Auburn career following a 42-10 loss on the road at Georgia.

Harsin started his tenure with the Tigers strong, going 6-2 in his first 8 games at the helm. Since that 6-2 start, he has lost three of his last 11 games. The strength of those three wins is unremarkable (as they come from an FCS opponent Mercer, a Group of five opponent San Jose State, and an SEC opponent in Missouri).

Power 5 opponents have been a challenge for Harsin and the Tigers over his tenure. 1-3 against P5 teams this year, has continued the frightening trend that started last season. The Tigers in 2021 went 3-6 against P5 teams.

"We're too up-and-down throughout games. That's what we have to clean up," Harsin said in the postgame press conference. "That's really the challenge... We have to do a better job coaching, putting guys in the right position to succeed, and then we've got to execute those things."

The remaining schedule for the Tigers consists of all but one P5 team, the Conference USA reigning champions, Western Kentucky. Coach Harsin and the Tigers look to turn around their luck and misfortune over the next six weeks as they will take on an all-SEC schedule besides the aforementioned WKU Hilltoppers.

