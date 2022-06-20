Is Auburn's Cadillac Williams a top-five running backs coach?

It’s June. This means if you’re not watching the College World Series, there’s a chance that you’re reading the seemingly endless amount of offseason lists.

One of the more popular sources for these lists on social media is the Big Game Boomer account. He recently ranked the top running back coaches in college football. He had Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams as a top-five running backs coach in the country.

Williams only trailed Ohio State's Tony Alford, Kentucky's John Settle, and Michigan's Mike Hart.

It's hard to argue against Williams being a top-five running backs coach in college football. He's seen as one of the more impressive recruiters in the SEC, he's been able to work with Tank Bigsby and develop him behind a struggling offensive line, and he was able to help Jarquez Hunter look like a veteran back as a freshman in 2021.

He's also been able to set up the future of Auburn's running back situation. Obviously, this year is great with Bigsby and Hunter. Looking ahead, freshman Damari Alston could be a great back in this system.

Williams also has Auburn in the running for 2023 running back Jeremiah Cobb from Montgomery, AL. Cobb has the ability to be a star in the college game. Couple him behind a Hunter or an Alston over the next few seasons, Williams will be coaching a strong rushing tandem for the foreseeable future while he's on The Plains.

