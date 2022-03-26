Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter will miss two months

Bryan Harsin informed reporters that some Auburn Tigers will miss some time this spring.

Auburn had a physical scrimmage Friday night to conclude their second week of spring practice. It will go into week three without three offensive players.

Bryan Harsin told reporters after the scrimmage that starting wideout Ja'Varrius. Johnson, starting offensive guard Keiondre Jones and running back Jarquez Hunter are not currently practicing with the team.

Hunter underwent a procedure to clean up some damage done to his knee. Harsin pointed out that it was the appropriate time to do it.

Hunter exploded onto the scene as the key backup running back in the Auburn offense behind Tank Bigsby. He carried the football 89 times during his freshman campaign for 593 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 12 catches for 61 yards and a score.

Jones suffered a light injury earlier this spring and is expected to be back by A-Day on April 9th. He was the only offensive lineman to start every game for the Tigers last season.

J.J. Evans also underwent a knee procedure and will miss several weeks.

On defense, linebacker Owen Pappoe is not practicing, as well as defensive tackle Jeffrey M'ba. Defensive tackle Marquis Burks is limited. Defensive back Zion Puckett wore the yellow non-contact jersey.

