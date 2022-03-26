Skip to main content

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter will miss two months

Bryan Harsin informed reporters that some Auburn Tigers will miss some time this spring.

Auburn had a physical scrimmage Friday night to conclude their second week of spring practice. It will go into week three without three offensive players. 

Bryan Harsin told reporters after the scrimmage that starting wideout Ja'Varrius. Johnson, starting offensive guard Keiondre Jones and running back Jarquez Hunter are not currently practicing with the team. 

Hunter underwent a procedure to clean up some damage done to his knee. Harsin pointed out that it was the appropriate time to do it. 

Hunter exploded onto the scene as the key backup running back in the Auburn offense behind Tank Bigsby. He carried the football 89 times during his freshman campaign for 593 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 12 catches for 61 yards and a score. 

Jones suffered a light injury earlier this spring and is expected to be back by A-Day on April 9th. He was the only offensive lineman to start every game for the Tigers last season. 

J.J. Evans also underwent a knee procedure and will miss several weeks. 

On defense, linebacker Owen Pappoe is not practicing, as well as defensive tackle Jeffrey M'ba. Defensive tackle Marquis Burks is limited. Defensive back Zion Puckett wore the yellow non-contact jersey. 

Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) is stopped by Houston linebacker Donavan Mutin (3)during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021.
First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) passes against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021.
Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) snaps the ball during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Auburn Tigers guard Devan Cambridge (35) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.
