Spring Riser: Cayden Bridges is catching eyes for Auburn football

Cayden Bridges has been one of the pleasant surprises during Auburn's spring practice. A three-star signee in Auburn's 2021 recruiting class, Bridges was one of the more overlooked pieces of the cycle considering he was the lowest rated commitment of the group.

He did not get a chance to make it onto the field last season, but according to reports Bridges has been playing well throughout spring, even earning some reps with the first team.

Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer joined Zac Blackerby on the Locked On Auburn podcast and praised Bridges for his effort so far through spring practice.

"He's has been getting into the mix. He gained a pretty good bit of weight this offseason, and it really transformed his body," Ferguson immediately noted about the freshman. "Auburn is looking for someone to step up at safety with all of the guys that they've lost... they've needed more guys to show out and Cayden is a guy that didn't play last season but he's got a year in the system, and I think that's why he's ahead of some guys right now."

Despite not yet being able to make an impact on the field, Bridges has done what he can to put himself in the best position to compete for playing time throughout spring and fall camp, and eventually the season.

He's bulked up physically and he's obviously absorbed the scheme mentally, due to the fact that he's been able to steal reps from guys like Zion Puckett and incoming JUCO safety Marquise Gilbert.

"It's early, but at least he has a foundation he can work off of," Ferguson said about Bridges' contributions during practice. "When you hear about young dudes making plays this early, and you get to see them with your own eyes out there surrounded by a lot of vets, that's a really good sign... this is the time of year that you see breakout players start to emerge and through the first two weeks, you've heard a lot of good stuff about Cayden Bridges."

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin seems to praise competition during the offseason, and we're already getting to witness battles play out at a variety of positions. It will be interesting to see if Bridges can hold onto his spot he has carved out for himself during the spring.

