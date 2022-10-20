Confusion, rumors surround Bryan Harsin's future with Auburn

The combined power of Twitter and message boards have struck again.

There is currently a discussion spreading on social media regarding Bryan Harsin and his future at Auburn. Some believe that because the Tigers did not let him go after the loss to Ole Miss, he will be retained through the end of the season... and will return as head coach next season.

It's a confusing rumor that does not add up with all of the other conversation surrounding Harsin and where the program clearly seems to be heading.

Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live joined the Locked On Auburn podcast to address the conversations and give his perspective on what's going to happen.

"He's not going to be the coach next year," Hokanson said. "So it's just a matter of timing. There's a lot of stuff we don't know behind the scenes in terms of timing. I think fans are just looking at it from a perspective of 'well, Nebraska fired their coach, Arizona State fired their coach, and Wisconsin fired their coach.' Auburn is the best job that is available or will be available at this point. So Auburn's not in a rush, they don't need to beat anybody to the punch right now."

One of the main reasons the university hasn't necessarily been in a rush to get Harsin out has been because they currently don't have an athletic director in place. Former AD Allen Greene stepped away from the position back in August after his contract expired.

It was apparent then that the search for a new director would not be a quick process, and 50 days into Rich McGlynn's interim tenure with the Tigers, it is still clear that Auburn wants to take its time finding their new guy. It has delayed any sort of conversation surrounding Harsin, even though now all signs seem to point to his inevitable firing.

Another important note from Hokanson: The buyout doesn't really matter. If the Tigers still owe him upwards of $15 million regardless of whether they let him go now or at the end of the season.

On top of that, if Harsin were to leave now, what would that do to an already thin roster?

"Money's not really different now or at the end of the year [...] If Auburn were to make a bowl game and you fire Harsin now and you squeak out a bowl game, how do you know that like 30 players don't transfer? Auburn won't be able to field a team for a bowl if they somehow made one (and fired Harsin now)."

With that being said, it's all but over for Harsin. The lights are cutting off at some point. Just because it hasn't happened yet doesn't mean it won't.

And it will.

"There's no way - I can't find one person that says he's coming back," Hokanson said. There's no reason he's coming back. There's discussions happening in the background about what they're going to buy out, who they should go after, I mean he's done."

