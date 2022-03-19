Corey Rucker has a loaded visit schedule, including Auburn

The talented freshman All-American has Auburn on his list of many schools.

The Auburn Tigers need help at the wide receiver position and Corey Rucker could offer an instant impact.

The former Arkansas State wide receiver is in high demand. He has already taken unofficial visits to Ole Miss and Texas State. The good news for Auburn fans is that he is on an unofficial visit to Auburn this weekend.

He also will take official visits to the South Carolina Gamecocks and Utah State this week.

Bryan Harsin and his staff have put a lot of emphasis on getting big targets on campus this weekend and the six-foot, 200-pound receiver will be a huge part of that.

Auburn will be able to offer a clear path to playing time at an outside receiver position which has to be a plus for Rucker.

Rucker's recruitment will be a huge test for new Auburn wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard who was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He brings a great resume to The Plains and it will be interesting to see how wide receiver targets respond to his presence.

Rucker played two seasons at Arkansas State. During those two seasons, he caught 75 passes for 1,279 yards and he scored 14 touchdowns. Auburn offered him on March 8th.

