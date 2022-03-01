Alabama expected to hire former Auburn wide receivers coach

Cornelius Williams is expected to join the Alabama staff as an analyst.

Cornelius Williams was let go just a few weeks into his first season at Auburn. Bryan Harsin's first wide receivers coach on The Plains was quickly replaced by Eric Kiesau who is now Auburn's current offensive coordinator.

Williams was not out of a job for long though. Zach Barnett of Footballscoop.com reported that he is expected to join Auburn's rival. Per reports, he will be joining Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.

Williams left Troy after six seasons to join Harsin at Auburn and was labeled as an up-and-coming recruiter. He was let go after Auburn almost lost to Georgia State.

Williams was expected to make $600,000 over two years with the Tigers.

The former Auburn receivers coach has connections throughout the state of Alabama due to his time at Troy, Jacksonville State, and UAB.

Auburn's new wide receivers coach appears to be a home run hire. Ike Hilliard played in the NFL for a decade after being a first-round selection out of Florida. He has experience coaching talented receivers at the NFL level and helped several elite guys take a step forward in their careers.

Hilliard will be coaching a wide receiver room at Auburn that has a ton of talent but very little experience entering the 2022 season.

