Skip to main content

Alabama expected to hire former Auburn wide receivers coach

Cornelius Williams is expected to join the Alabama staff as an analyst.

Cornelius Williams was let go just a few weeks into his first season at Auburn. Bryan Harsin's first wide receivers coach on The Plains was quickly replaced by Eric Kiesau who is now Auburn's current offensive coordinator. 

Williams was not out of a job for long though. Zach Barnett of Footballscoop.com reported that he is expected to join Auburn's rival. Per reports, he will be joining Nick Saban's staff at Alabama. 

Williams left Troy after six seasons to join Harsin at Auburn and was labeled as an up-and-coming recruiter. He was let go after Auburn almost lost to Georgia State. 

Williams was expected to make $600,000 over two years with the Tigers. 

The former Auburn receivers coach has connections throughout the state of Alabama due to his time at Troy, Jacksonville State, and UAB. 

Auburn's new wide receivers coach appears to be a home run hire. Ike Hilliard played in the NFL for a decade after being a first-round selection out of Florida. He has experience coaching talented receivers at the NFL level and helped several elite guys take a step forward in their careers. 

Hilliard will be coaching a wide receiver room at Auburn that has a ton of talent but very little experience entering the 2022 season. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the third quarter after the game in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Alabama expected to hire former Auburn wide receivers coach

By Zac Blackerby
45 seconds ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (23) reacts towards the fans after intercepting the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary falls out of NFL Draft expert's top 50

By Zac Blackerby
19 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is put on his head by Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports
Football

A look ahead to Auburn’s EDGE position before spring practice

By Gray Oldenburg
2 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Today is a huge day for Auburn Football, Bryan Harsin

By Zac Blackerby
4 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) and forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrate with the student section after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-73. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Razorbacks claim top spot

By Lance Dawe
19 hours ago
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) in the end zone on fourth down at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Georgia Bulldogs lead the Auburn Tigers 17-3 at halftime.
Football

A look at Auburn's wide receiver position before spring practice

By Lance Dawe
21 hours ago
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Recruiting

What we learned about Auburn's targets in Atlanta's talent showcase

By Zac Blackerby
23 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball falls in latest AP Poll

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 28, 2022