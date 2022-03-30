Skip to main content

Auburn defenders are focusing on Jeff Schmedding's new terminology

Eku Leota talked about Auburn's change in defensive coordinator and how it impacts what defenders will do on the field.

Auburn football entered spring practice with a new defensive coordinator after the split between Derek Mason and the football program. 

Jeff Schmedding was the easy choice with the internal promotion from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. There has been a ton of speculation about how this would change Auburn's defensive scheme from last season to the 2022 campaign but it may not seem too different to the fans watching but the terminology for the players may be quite different. 

Auburn EDGE rusher Eku Leota talked about the adjustment on the Locked On Auburn podcast. He discussed the similarities defensively but it sounds like Mason and Scmedding have a different language to describe what players see on the field. 

"It's the same defense," Leota said, "But Coach Schmedding has his own wording of things that we see on the field. Coach Schmedding's language, we all have to really understand with the new terminology that we have to get down. I like it for sure and it's nothing that we haven't seen before but we're trying to get that new terminology down. I think we're doing a good job and I'm really excited about where this defense is going."

Auburn returns a ton of returning talent in the front seven and communication will be key to helping the Tigers continue the momentum that the defense saw over the last few games of the season. 

Eku Leota (55) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
