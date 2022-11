Auburn's defensive PFF grades vs Mississippi State

The Auburn defense was able to put the Auburn offense in a situation to win but ended up falling in overtime to Mississippi State on the road.

Players like Derick Hall, Jaylin Simpson, and Cam Riley scored great grades via PFF for their performance against Mississippi State. Wesley Steiner registered the lowest grade of the season from his six-snap performance in Starkville.

DJ James' 71 snaps in coverage earned him a 71.9 coverage grade that trailed only Simpson with his 81.4 coverage grade that got a bump due to his interception off of Mississippi State Will Rogers.

Here are the defensive PFF grades from the 23 defenders that saw action against Mississippi State

Derick Hall Austin Perryman / AU Athletics Defensive PFF Grade: 86.0 Jaylin Simpson Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Defensive PFF Grade: 80.4 Cam Riley Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 72.3 DJ James Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 71.9 JD Rhym Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 71.3 Owen Pappoe Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Defensive PFF Grade: 70.2 Marquis Burks Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 69.8 Jeffrey M'Ba Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Defensive PFF Grade: 69.3 Colby Wooden Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Defensive PFF Grade: 68.4 Dylan Brooks Zach Bland/ AU Athletics Defensive PFF Grade: 67.8 Zion Puckett Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Defensive PFF Grade: 66.1 Keionte Scott Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 65.8 Marquise Gilbert Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 65.7 Cayden Bridges Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 63.1 Marcus Harris Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 63.0 Barton Lester Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 62.2 Marcus Bragg Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 60.8 Nehemiah Pritchett Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 58.5 Jake Levant Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics Defensive PFF Grade: 57.2 Morris Jospeh Jr. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Defensive PFF Grade: 53.6 Caleb Wooden © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Defensive PFF Grade: 50.6 Jayson Jones Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 49.5 Wesley Steiner Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 28.2

