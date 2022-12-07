Skip to main content

Auburn football defensive coordinator hot board: An impressive list of candidates

The Tigers' list of DC candidates is solid.
Auburn's defense needs a refresh.

Since the departure of former DC Kevin Steele, the Tigers have struggled on that side of the ball - and after Jeff Schmedding took over as DC this season, the dam broke.

Bryan Harsin is out, Hugh Freeze is in, and a quick reset and restoration is in order.

Here are some candidates to take over as defensive coordinator under Freeze.

Zach Arnett - Mississippi State

Arnett has piloted one of the most successful SEC defenses over the last three seasons for the Bulldogs. He's considered a riser in the industry. His 2019 defense at San Diego State was a top ten unit nationally.

Although he is probably looking to make a move up as a head coach in the near future, Arnett would be a solid choice.

Charles Kelly - Alabama

Kelly is the current assistant defensive coordinator/safeties coach for the Crimson Tide. He's a former defensive back for Auburn was a GA on the Plains in 1993.

We have had multiple sources tell us before Freeze was hired that Kelly would be a name to watch for DC. He's still on our list as of December 7th.

Travis Williams - UCF

Former player? Check. Former position coach? Check. Former Co-DC? Check. Experience as a true DC? Also check.

Auburn fans would likely be thrilled with this hire. Proving he can coach a solid defense at UCF has done wonders for his potential to move up in the coaching ranks.

Tony Gibson - NC State

After spending five seasons at West Virginia as DC, Gibson moved over to NC State in 2019. All four of his defenses with the Wolfpack have finished in the top half of the ACC. Most notably, he's statistically improved with every year, having finished in the top 25 in total defense the past two seasons.

Gibson has been around the block, and would be an intriguing hire from an X's and O's standpoint. Recruiting may be a question mark.

Sep 16, 2017; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive coordinator Tony Gibson walks along the sidelines during the first quarter against the Delaware State Hornets at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
