The 45-day winter transfer portal period officially began on Monday, December 5th, and there's expected to be plenty of players in there. In the 2021-2022 academic year, a record 3,085 players entered the transfer portal, with only 866 (28%) finding a transfer home for the 2022 season.

Our second installment in the transfer portal series is a position group that is not of particular need for the Tigers, but one experienced pickup could prove to be extremely valuable. Auburn lacked size on the outside last year and the pieces they did have either weren't used or were simply too raw to throw out there on a consistent basis. Players like hybrid Landen King (6-foot-5) and freshman Camden Brown (6-foot-3) will prove to be important assets to the receiving core in the future, but Auburn could take a look at some receivers in the portal that could possibly help fill the void in the downfield passing game last year.

These are the best wide receivers currently available in the transfer portal. We will continue to update this as time goes on.

Cody Johnson, Houston: Johnson was a high four-star coming out of high school. He played one season at Oklahoma - appearing in two games and catching two passes for 45 yards - before transferring to Houston this year. He appeared in four games and did not record a statistic. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Dorian Singer, Arizona: Singer racked up over 1,000 yards this season for the Wildcats and was the Pac-12's leading receiver. Texas was pursuing him towards the end of his recruitment in high school. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

E.J. Williams, Clemson: Williams was solid as a freshman, collecting 306 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He has yet to crack 100 yards in a season since, despite appearing in 20 games from 2021-22. Auburn was pursuing Williams hard out of high school. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Taj Harris, Rutgers: This dude has been all over the place. In 2016, Harris named Rutgers the leader in his high school recruiting battle. He committed to Syracuse in 2017. He collected 2,028 receiving yards in his four seasons with the Orange. He's fourth in all-time receptions at 'Cuse and eight in receiving yards. Injuries plagued his final year, and after appearing in only three games in 2021, Harris entered the portal midseason. He committed to Kentucky in November of 2021 and then promptly left for Rutgers in January of this year. He appeared in the season opener against Boston College and had one catch for nine yards. After the game Harris announced he would be stepping away from the program for personal reasons. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Warren Thompson, Arkansas: The 6-foot-3 receiver played sparingly in two seasons at Florida State (195 yards, one touchdown) before transferring to Arkansas. He had 304 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Razorbacks in 2021 before seeing his production drop to 178 yards in 2022. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Jimmy Calloway, Tennessee: Calloway was a four-star receiver coming out of high school in 2020. He logged nine receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in three seasons with the Vols. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Dacari Collins, Clemson: 247Sports describes Collins as a"pure outside receiver," which makes sense given his 6-foot-5, 210-pound frame. He had 221 receiving yards as a freshman in 2021 before leaving the team in September of this year. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Theo Wease, Oklahoma: Wease, a junior receiver from Allen, Texas, had 19 receptions for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season. He sat out of the 2021 season after sustaining a foot injury during the offseason. The former five-star prospect (No. 21 player nationally in the 2019 recruiting class) has 1,044 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of his Sooner career. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

RaRa Thomas, Mississippi State: In two seasons with the Bulldogs, Thomas caught 62 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has already set an official visit with Auburn. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Traeshon Holden, Alabama: Holden redshirted in 2020 and then appeared in 21 games from 2021-22. He recorded 570 receiving yards and seven touchdowns (six of them coming this season). He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Ryan O'Keefe, UCF: O'Keefe has over 2,000 career receiving yards and 15 touchdowns with the Knights. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

