Dematrius Davis announces that he has entered the transfer portal

Dematrius Davis will not take a snap for the Auburn Tigers. He announced that he has entered the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

This move was expected after spring practice ended after the Auburn Tigers added transfer quarterbacks Zach Calzada from Texas A&M and Robbie Ashford from the Oregon Ducks.

Davis was an incredible high school quarterback at the Texas high school ranks and possessed tremendous upside as a passer and a runner. He chose to sign with Auburn despite the Tigers not having a head coach at the time of his signing. He's stuck it out with Auburn for the past year before announcing his departure on social media.

Davis was a four star prospect out of Houston, Texas. The highly-decorated signal caller racked up over 13,000 total yards of offense during his time at North Shore High School, collecting 10,536 yards through the air and 3,047 yards on the ground. He amassed 171 touchdowns over his four-year career.

He was originally committed to Virginia Tech before flipping to Auburn back in 2020. Davis held 14 Power Five offers, including SEC offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. LSU, Texas A&M, and the Hokies were among his finalists before he settled on the Tigers.

