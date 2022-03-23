Skip to main content

Dematrius Davis announces that he has entered the transfer portal

Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis announces that he has entered the transfer portal.

Dematrius Davis will not take a snap for the Auburn Tigers. He announced that he has entered the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon. 

This move was expected after spring practice ended after the Auburn Tigers added transfer quarterbacks Zach Calzada from Texas A&M and Robbie Ashford from the Oregon Ducks.

Davis was an incredible high school quarterback at the Texas high school ranks and possessed tremendous upside as a passer and a runner. He chose to sign with Auburn despite the Tigers not having a head coach at the time of his signing. He's stuck it out with Auburn for the past year before announcing his departure on social media.

Davis was a four star prospect out of Houston, Texas. The highly-decorated signal caller racked up over 13,000 total yards of offense during his time at North Shore High School, collecting 10,536 yards through the air and 3,047 yards on the ground. He amassed 171 touchdowns over his four-year career.

He was originally committed to Virginia Tech before flipping to Auburn back in 2020. Davis held 14 Power Five offers, including SEC offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. LSU, Texas A&M, and the Hokies were among his finalists before he settled on the Tigers.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) snaps the ball during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Dematrius Davis announces that he has entered the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby and Lance Dawe1 minute ago
Joseph Gonzlez pitched during Auburn baseball's win against Texas Tech.
Baseball

Auburn baseball is still searching for a 3rd starting pitcher for the weekend

By Lindsay Crosby2 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn among college football's most intriguing quarterback battles

By Lance Dawe4 hours ago
Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
Basketball

Forward Yohan Traore expected to make a decision next week

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
auburn baseball
Baseball

Auburn baseball defeats South Alabama in wild midweek affair

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
Copy of Copy of Locked On Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (22)
Podcasts

Podcast: Will Auburn football's offensive stats improve in 2022?

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
Recruiting

5-star Yohan Traore decommits from LSU

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Auburn University will host the 2022 Equestrian SEC Championship.
News

Auburn Elvis’ SEC Equestrian Championship Preview

By Auburn Elvis23 hours ago