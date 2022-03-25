How does Dematrius Davis entering the transfer portal impact the Auburn Tigers?

Redshirt Freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he will be leaving Auburn and entering the transfer portal. The tweet read, “To all NCAA fb coaches... if you believe in me. Come get me #transferportal.”

What impact does this have on Auburn's spring?

Auburn had five quarterbacks at the start of spring practice: Dematruis Davis, Robby Ashford, Holden Geriner, TJ Finley, and Zach Calzada. With Calzada recovering from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, and Davis hitting the transfer portal, that brings it down to three guys to compete in the spring and a potential battle with Calzada in the fall.

The positive:

This will allow more reps in practice and scrimmages for Ashford, Finley, and Geriner to get the opportunity to take lead in this quarterback competition. Calzada's limitation throughout the spring has opened the opportunity for any of those three to take charge and be the main guy competing with him in the fall when he gets healthy.

The negative:

Davis is a fantastic player and quarterback and many Auburn fans would have loved to see him in an Auburn uniform on the field. Many Auburn fans will cheer him on wherever he ends up playing unless it is against the Tigers.

The overall look of a quarterback transferring isn't great for a head coach and their program, and it occurs more often with the new transfer rules. But it's definitely understandable considering Davis was never given the chance last year through Nix’s injury and Finley’s struggles, while also bringing in a freshman quarterback and two quarterbacks through the transfer portal.

There are several uncertainties revolving around Auburn's quarterback battle this spring but after Davis entered the portal, Auburn got a step closer to finding out who will start under center for Bryan Harsin in 2022.

