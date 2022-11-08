Auburn cornerback DJ James names his three favorite chicken restaurants

It's pretty impressive the number of different options that Auburn residents have when it comes to ordering chicken.

Navigating the chicken finger landscape is easy when you are an elite SEC cornerback like DJ James. When asked where his favorite restaurant in town was, he answered quickly with his favorite chicken finger place in town.

James was then asked for a follow-up on his top three chicken places in town. The former Oregon Duck did not back down. Here are the top three.

Foosackly's

James cited that Foosackly's started in Mobile, AL. The Spanish Fort native highlighted this as the best restaurant in town. "I've got to go Foosackly's."

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

The area doesn't have a Cane's chicken but James was confident with his decision. "They've got really good chicken tenders," James said.

Chick-fil-A

James went with the safest option in the chicken landscape with his third option. Hard to argue with the service, experience, and quality of Chick-fil-A. Just don't crave it on Sunday.

Must read stories

Auburn, Dan Lanning in discussions about Tigers' head coach vacancy

New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch