Eku Leota shares who has stood out so far in Auburn football's spring practice

The Auburn EDGE rusher pointed out some other defenders who are off to a great start to 2022.

We are just a little over a week away from Auburn football's annual A-Day game and some Tigers have really impressed over the course of spring practice. 

The defense has had nothing but great reports come out of spring practices at every level. Auburn's defensive front appears to be talented and deep, the linebackers should be as solid as they were a year ago with more depth on the table, and the defensive backfield continues to have players stand out at practice. 

Auburn EDGE rusher Eku Letoa talked about some of his teammates on the Locked On Auburn podcast. 

"Cam Riley has had a good spring," Leota said. "I'm excited for Cam Riley. Especially with Zakoby (McClain) gone there are going to be some gaps to fill there. E.J. James has looked really good, the transfer corner. Jayson Jones, a transfer as well, he's been looking good."

Leota also chimes in on Marcus Harris who has gained weight and could make a push to be a draft pick in 2023. 

"I'm very excited for him," Leota said of Harris. "He's very twitchy off of the line." 

Auburn is bringing back a ton of talent upfront and the group is aware of how good they can be. 

Leota said, "Our front, our trenches are going to be solid this year." 

Eku Leota shares who has stood out so far in Auburn football's spring practice

