Skip to main content

Hank Brown shares why Hugh Freeze is able to recruit at a high level

Auburn quarterback Hank Brown shares why players want to play for Hugh Freeze.

Auburn's quarterback of the 2023 class committed to Hugh Freeze two different times. 

Hank Brown, the former Liberty commit, was one of many late additions to Auburn's 2023 class. Brown believes in what Freeze is doing early at Auburn and sees him as a genuine coach. 

Brown hopped on the Locked On Auburn podcast to discuss Freeze, his path to Auburn, and more. 

"We have a great relationship," Brown said when asked about Freeze. "It's gone back a while. I just love him. Obviously, he's a great coach but what I love most is his authenticity, how he is as a person, and the culture builder that he is. It's one of the biggest things I've noticed. At Liberty when I first committed, the culture that they had there was something I didn't see anywhere else and I know he's going to do the same thing at Auburn." 

Brown was one of many players to commit to Auburn after Freeze arrived on campus as Auburn's head coach. Brown chimed in on what Freeze is selling and what he's getting to do to get solid players to commit to Auburn in such a short amount of time. 

Brown said, "The biggest thing that he is about is authenticity and how he is just honest with his players and tells them what they're going to get at Auburn and what they're looking for and what they need the player to do, what their future looks like."

Related stories

Lawrence Johnson commits to Auburn

Auburn early depth chart

Louisiana radio host speculates on DeMario Tolan

Robby Ashford had an average season on the ground

What makes Kayin Lee so special?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Johni Broome
Basketball

Auburn basketball rises one spot in AP Top 25

By Lance Dawe
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite (34) celebrates a sack on Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (not pictured) with defensive lineman Ami Finau (55) in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn added size and experience to the defensive line over the weekend

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (23)
Football

Podcast: Auburn football adds DeMario Tolan, Lawrence Johnson, Mosiah Nasili-Kite, and more

By Zac Blackerby
Lipscomb Academy's Hank Brown (9) runs the option as CPA's Crews Law (11) pushes him out of bounds during the BlueCross Bowl Division II-AA Championship game at Finley Stadium, in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. 3 Lipscomb V Cpa Football
Football

Hank Brown shares why Hugh Freeze is able to recruit at a high level

By Zac Blackerby
KD Johnson
Basketball

SEC men's basketball power rankings

By Cooper Posey
Sydney Shaw (10) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Basketball

The best shots from Auburn's loss to Alabama

By Harrison Tarr
Sania Wells (2) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Basketball

Iron Bowl Blunder: Tigers Steamrolled by Tide

By Harrison Tarr
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

Louisiana radio host speculates on DeMario Tolan leaving LSU

By Zac Blackerby