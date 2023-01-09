Hank Brown shares why Hugh Freeze is able to recruit at a high level

Auburn's quarterback of the 2023 class committed to Hugh Freeze two different times.

Hank Brown, the former Liberty commit, was one of many late additions to Auburn's 2023 class. Brown believes in what Freeze is doing early at Auburn and sees him as a genuine coach.

Brown hopped on the Locked On Auburn podcast to discuss Freeze, his path to Auburn, and more.

"We have a great relationship," Brown said when asked about Freeze. "It's gone back a while. I just love him. Obviously, he's a great coach but what I love most is his authenticity, how he is as a person, and the culture builder that he is. It's one of the biggest things I've noticed. At Liberty when I first committed, the culture that they had there was something I didn't see anywhere else and I know he's going to do the same thing at Auburn."

Brown was one of many players to commit to Auburn after Freeze arrived on campus as Auburn's head coach. Brown chimed in on what Freeze is selling and what he's getting to do to get solid players to commit to Auburn in such a short amount of time.

Brown said, "The biggest thing that he is about is authenticity and how he is just honest with his players and tells them what they're going to get at Auburn and what they're looking for and what they need the player to do, what their future looks like."

