Skip to main content

What Hugh Freeze's WR No. 2 has done for his offenses

The average No. 2 receiver in a Hugh Freeze offense produces 41 receptions for 518 yards (12.6 YPC) and 4.3 TD.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn's passing attack took a steep decline in 2021.

Eric Kiesau and Bryan Harsin failed to produce over 200 yards passing per contest for Auburn for the first time since 2016 - a year where the Tigers still went 8-5 because of their dominant ground game and stout defense.

That is expected to change under new head coach Hugh Freeze - almost dramatically.

The average No. 2 receiver in a Hugh Freeze offense outperformed Auburn's best receiver in 2022.

Stat of the Day:

No. 2 receiverStats

2011 (Arkansas State) - Taylor Stockemer

48 rec. 756 yards (15.8 YPC), 7 TD

2012 (Ole Miss) - Vince Sanders

39 rec. 504 yards (12.9 YPC), 4 TD

2013 (Ole Miss) - Laquon Treadwell

72 rec. 608 yards (8.4 YPC), 5 TD

2014 (Ole Miss) - Evan Engram

48 rec. 662 yards (17.4 YPC), 2 TD

2015 (Ole Miss) - Cody Core

37 rec. 644 yards (17.4 YPC), 4 TD

2016 (Ole Miss) - Damore'ea Stringfellow

46 rec. 716 yards (15.6 YPC), 6 TD

2019 (Liberty) - DJ Stubbs

32 rec. 401 yards (12.5 YPC), 3 TD

2020 (Liberty) - Kevin Shaa

25 rec. 450 yards (18.0 YPC), 4 TD

2021 (Liberty) - CJ Daniels

37 rec. 629 yards (17.0 YPC) 7 TD

2022 (Liberty) -Noah Firth

25 rec. 446 yards (17.8 YPC), 1 TD

The average No. 2 receiver in a Hugh Freeze offense produces 41 receptions for 518 yards (12.6 YPC) and 4.3 TD.

What it Means:

Regardless of what happens, Auburn's passing game is sure to take a step in the right direction.

The Tigers aerial attack only averaged about 172 yards per game in 2022, and with either an improved Robby Ashford or transfer portal QB at the helm in 2023, things should immediately get better under Freeze.

Auburn's lead receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson was underneath Freeze's No. 2 WR average - just 493 yards and 3 TD.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Ja'varrius Johnson returning a punt against Mercer.
Football

What Hugh Freeze's WR No. 2 has done for his offenses

By Lance Dawe
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Ole Miss

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922
Football

Podcast: Auburn football adds Brian Battie, Nick Mardner, can compete in 2023

By Zac Blackerby
HTBB0647
Basketball

College basketball show host not impressed with Auburn's win over Arkansas

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn football pregame before the Iron Bowl.
Football

Transfer RB Brian Battie commits to Auburn

By Lindsay Crosby
Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner sets prior to a play at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 45-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Football

Former Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner commits to Auburn

By Lance Dawe
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Podcasts

The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze have a HUGE recruiting weekend, 2023 depth chart preview

By Lance Dawe
Johni Broome
Basketball

Auburn basketball rises one spot in AP Top 25

By Lance Dawe