What Hugh Freeze's WR No. 2 has done for his offenses

Auburn's passing attack took a steep decline in 2021.

Eric Kiesau and Bryan Harsin failed to produce over 200 yards passing per contest for Auburn for the first time since 2016 - a year where the Tigers still went 8-5 because of their dominant ground game and stout defense.

That is expected to change under new head coach Hugh Freeze - almost dramatically.

The average No. 2 receiver in a Hugh Freeze offense outperformed Auburn's best receiver in 2022.

Stat of the Day:

No. 2 receiver Stats 2011 (Arkansas State) - Taylor Stockemer 48 rec. 756 yards (15.8 YPC), 7 TD 2012 (Ole Miss) - Vince Sanders 39 rec. 504 yards (12.9 YPC), 4 TD 2013 (Ole Miss) - Laquon Treadwell 72 rec. 608 yards (8.4 YPC), 5 TD 2014 (Ole Miss) - Evan Engram 48 rec. 662 yards (17.4 YPC), 2 TD 2015 (Ole Miss) - Cody Core 37 rec. 644 yards (17.4 YPC), 4 TD 2016 (Ole Miss) - Damore'ea Stringfellow 46 rec. 716 yards (15.6 YPC), 6 TD 2019 (Liberty) - DJ Stubbs 32 rec. 401 yards (12.5 YPC), 3 TD 2020 (Liberty) - Kevin Shaa 25 rec. 450 yards (18.0 YPC), 4 TD 2021 (Liberty) - CJ Daniels 37 rec. 629 yards (17.0 YPC) 7 TD 2022 (Liberty) -Noah Firth 25 rec. 446 yards (17.8 YPC), 1 TD

The average No. 2 receiver in a Hugh Freeze offense produces 41 receptions for 518 yards (12.6 YPC) and 4.3 TD.

What it Means:

Regardless of what happens, Auburn's passing game is sure to take a step in the right direction.

The Tigers aerial attack only averaged about 172 yards per game in 2022, and with either an improved Robby Ashford or transfer portal QB at the helm in 2023, things should immediately get better under Freeze.

Auburn's lead receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson was underneath Freeze's No. 2 WR average - just 493 yards and 3 TD.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch