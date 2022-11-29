Hugh Freeze: 'I feel like I've leapfrogged where I was'

Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze addressed the Auburn media for the first time during a Tuesday morning press conference.

He gave love to Auburn, Carnell Williams, and Bruce Pearl in the first few minutes of his opening statement.

Once questions started flowing in, Freeze was asked about rewriting his story.

After having to step down at Ole Miss, he was given a second chance at Liberty. He believes at Auburn, he's in a better situation than he was in earlier in his career.

"I feel like this is, no offense to another school or anything, but I feel like I've leapfrogged where I was at that time by being in this family and this culture here. I see this as one of the top 10 football programs in the nation."

