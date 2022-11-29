Skip to main content

Hugh Freeze is eager to start recruiting

Hugh Freeze plans to recruit starting day one.

The introductory press conference was full of inspiring and heartwarming notes, but the one thing he consistently mentioned was his willingness to get out there and start recruiting.

Freeze was asked how important it would be to take advantage of the fertile recruiting area and how he would utilize the transfer portal.

Freeze responded saying, "Man, I can't wait, I'm begging Rich and those guys to lets finish up our schedule so I can go recruit. Our first day out can be this weekend and I've got to figure out, I haven't even figured out where we are in terms of high school (recruiting) but I know its one of the better years in the local area in a hurry"

Freeze was an excellent recruiter both of high school players and of portal players during his time at Liberty, leading them to their best signing classes in four consecutive years.

