The Auburn viewing guide for the NFL Draft

Here's what an Auburn fan needs to know before watching the NFL Draft this weekend.

The Auburn Tigers will have a few players achieve their dream of being drafted by an NFL team this weekend.

There are three Tigers expected to hear their names called this weekend. All-American cornerback Roger McCreary is a projected day two pick while safety Smoke Monday and linebacker Zakoby McClain are expected to be selected on the third day of the NFL Draft.

Auburn has some other draft-able players that could sneak into late rounds if they impressed some NFL teams with their interviews and workouts. Defensive tackle Tony Fair, EDGE TD Moultry, wide receiver Demetris Robertson, linebacker Chandler Wooten, and offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm could possibly have done enough throughout the draft process to earn a selection from a team or a call from a squad to be an undrafted free agent entering the season.

What to watch for: © Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports The most interesting storyline to Auburn fans while watching the draft will be to see how far McCreary slips in the pecking order of cornerbacks. The NFL has made it no secret how much they like certain traits at certain positions. McCreary was once seen as a lock as a first round pick but has slid ever since his measurements were taken in Mobile. Alabama at the Senior Bowl. His arms are shorter than the average standout corner and that has change the conversation around his potential. Still, there’s a chance that a team loves his tape and production so much that they take him earlier than what is predicted. There were coaches in Mobile for Senior Bowl week that said he was the best defensive back down there and there were multiple guys that will be first round picks among the group. Potential landing spots for some of the Auburn Tigers © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK We wrote about some likely options for some of the Auburn targets. Roger McCreary Smoke Monday Zakoby McClain Demetris Robertson How to watch the NFL Draft: © Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Thursday, April 28, 7 pm CT — Round 1 Friday, April 29, 6 pm CT — Rounds 2-3 Saturday, April 30, 11 am CT — Rounds 4-7 All on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network

