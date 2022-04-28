Skip to main content

The Auburn viewing guide for the NFL Draft

Here's what an Auburn fan needs to know before watching the NFL Draft this weekend.

The Auburn Tigers will have a few players achieve their dream of being drafted by an NFL team this weekend.

There are three Tigers expected to hear their names called this weekend. All-American cornerback Roger McCreary is a projected day two pick while safety Smoke Monday and linebacker Zakoby McClain are expected to be selected on the third day of the NFL Draft.

Auburn has some other draft-able players that could sneak into late rounds if they impressed some NFL teams with their interviews and workouts. Defensive tackle Tony Fair, EDGE TD Moultry, wide receiver Demetris Robertson, linebacker Chandler Wooten, and offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm could possibly have done enough throughout the draft process to earn a selection from a team or a call from a squad to be an undrafted free agent entering the season. 

What to watch for:

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (23) reacts towards the fans after intercepting the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The most interesting storyline to Auburn fans while watching the draft will be to see how far McCreary slips in the pecking order of cornerbacks.

The NFL has made it no secret how much they like certain traits at certain positions. McCreary was once seen as a lock as a first round pick but has slid ever since his measurements were taken in Mobile. Alabama at the Senior Bowl. His arms are shorter than the average standout corner and that has change the conversation around his potential.

Still, there’s a chance that a team loves his tape and production so much that they take him earlier than what is predicted.

There were coaches in Mobile for Senior Bowl week that said he was the best defensive back down there and there were multiple guys that will be first round picks among the group. 

Potential landing spots for some of the Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates a pass breakup against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Aumsu03

We wrote about some likely options for some of the Auburn targets.

Roger McCreary

Smoke Monday

Zakoby McClain

Demetris Robertson 

How to watch the NFL Draft:

Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell before an AFC Divisional playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, April 28, 7 pm CT — Round 1

Friday, April 29, 6 pm CT — Rounds 2-3

Saturday, April 30, 11 am CT — Rounds 4-7

All on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network

