Skip to main content

Auburn football offers Charlotte OL

The Auburn Tigers like what they see in Jordan Brown.

It's no secret that the Auburn Tigers need help on the offensive line. 

Auburn has extended an offer to Charlotte offensive lineman Jordan Brown. Brown announced the offer via his personal Twitter account. He also tagged Auburn analyst Joe Bernardi. 

Brown was a redshirt freshman for the Charlotte 49ers in 2022 after redshirting his first year on campus in 2021. He has three years of eligibility left. 

This past season, Brown played 62 offensive snaps over the course of the season including 24 snaps against Maryland in week two for Charlotte. All of his snaps on offense were at the left tackle spot. 

He also played 20 snaps on special teams, all on the field goal and PAT units. 

Brown is listed at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds. The Long Beach, CA native has great size and has been busy since entering the transfer portal on December 6th. He has announced offers from Missouri, Syracuse, Bowling Green, Old Dominion, and Auburn. 

Brown may not be asked to play left tackle while at Auburn immediately but his size and presence would make Auburn's offensive front better from a depth and upside standpoint. Brown moves well for his size, a must for the type of offense that Hugh Freeze is bringing to Auburn. 

You can see some of his 2022 highlights below. 

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Jake Thorton as offensive line coach

The best wide receivers available in the transfer portal

The best offensive linemen available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Wesley McGriff, returns for third stint with Tigers

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

War Eagle
Football

Auburn football offers Charlotte OL

By Zac Blackerby
Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates a play during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Football

Owen Pappoe NFL Draft Scouting Report, Prediction, analysis

By Matthew Redding
Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) with offensive coordinator Phil Longo after running for a touchdown in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football offensive coordinator hot board: Candidates to watch

By Lance Dawe
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Pre-game huddle with Coach Carnell Williams before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Football

Auburn is the top program in terms of recruiting potential

By Jack Singley
Oxford, MS, USA; Coach Bryan Harsin during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Bryan Harsin receives first portion of buyout payment from Auburn

By Lindsay Crosby
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders throws a pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Football

ESPN analyst believes one particular transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

By Lance Dawe
Sep 16, 2017; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive coordinator Tony Gibson walks along the sidelines during the first quarter against the Delaware State Hornets at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football defensive coordinator hot board: An impressive list of candidates

By Lance Dawe
Yohan Traore
Basketball

Auburn basketball returning to Brooklyn in 2023 for Legends Classic

By Lance Dawe