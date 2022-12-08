Auburn football offers Charlotte OL

It's no secret that the Auburn Tigers need help on the offensive line.

Auburn has extended an offer to Charlotte offensive lineman Jordan Brown. Brown announced the offer via his personal Twitter account. He also tagged Auburn analyst Joe Bernardi.

Brown was a redshirt freshman for the Charlotte 49ers in 2022 after redshirting his first year on campus in 2021. He has three years of eligibility left.

This past season, Brown played 62 offensive snaps over the course of the season including 24 snaps against Maryland in week two for Charlotte. All of his snaps on offense were at the left tackle spot.

He also played 20 snaps on special teams, all on the field goal and PAT units.

Brown is listed at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds. The Long Beach, CA native has great size and has been busy since entering the transfer portal on December 6th. He has announced offers from Missouri, Syracuse, Bowling Green, Old Dominion, and Auburn.

Brown may not be asked to play left tackle while at Auburn immediately but his size and presence would make Auburn's offensive front better from a depth and upside standpoint. Brown moves well for his size, a must for the type of offense that Hugh Freeze is bringing to Auburn.

You can see some of his 2022 highlights below.

