Auburn Football Lands Tight End Commit to Kickoff Holiday Weekend
The Auburn Tigers get to add landing a commit to their Fourth of July celebrations. Three-star tight end Kentrell White announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he has chosen to head to the Plains.
He chose Auburn over other power conference programs such as Virginia Tech, Kansas State and Pitt.
According to 247 Sports, White is the No. 63 tight end in the nation and the No. 123 player from Georgia. Auburn is able to stop the bleeding a bit on the recruiting trail. While they picked up two commits toward the end of June, they've lost three - two of which were four-star recruits - during that same time.
White is the first tight end to commit to the program in the 2026 class. Auburn is also able to get some type of receiving option added to the class after losing two wide receiver recruits. Four-star recruit Devin Carter flipped to his father's alma mater, Florida State, on June 23, and three-star Denairius Gray flipped to Mark Stoops and company at Kentucky, July 1.
Auburn also lost linebacker Shadarius Toodle during that time as well to add insult to injury.
A lot of Auburn fans won't be content with picking up a three-star recruit, but for the program, it's a good step in the right direction. They got someone wanting to come to the Plains in the middle of what looked like downward spiral for Freeze.
White is a multi-sport athlete, who is a two-time regional qualifier in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. While he's being recruited as a tight end, he's also seen snaps at wide receiver and defensive back.
Auburn's recruiting class is now back up to seven members, two of which are four-star recruits. Along with White, four other commits play on the offensive side of the ball including one quarterback (Peyton Falzone), one running back (Eric Perry and two offensive lineman/tackle (Nikau Hepi and Parker Pritchett).