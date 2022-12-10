Auburn had a commit and multiple targets win a state title in Georgia

Auburn has many different players that they are interested in at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

One is Tiger commit Terrance Love, and the other two are Bo Hughley and Air Noland.

These three and the rest of their team took on Gainesville in the state title and were able to defeat them 35-28.

One way to know whether a recruit is a real deal or not is to see how their team does in high school. Players that come from winning high schools have that engraved in them, and that is the case for Love, Hughley, and Noland.

Hughley, a monstrous offensive tackle, has been committed to Georgia for a while now, but he continues to visit that Plains and shows a lot of interest in Auburn.

One of Coach Freeze's first things he will work on is getting Hughley to flip from a Bulldog to a Tiger.

Noland is a class of 2024 quarterback, so the Tigers have plenty of time to keep pushing to land him. Noland has many big-name schools interested, like Miami and Arkansas, so this will be a battle.

Hopefully, Coach Freeze can land these two to go along with the already committed Love.

If that were to happen, the Tigers would be getting three players who have proven they know how to win in high school.

