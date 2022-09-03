LIVE BLOG: Auburn Football hosts the Mercer Bears
Follow along for live updates of the Auburn Tigers and the Mercer Bears.
The Auburn football season is here.
The Tigers will start out the 2022 campaign with the Mercer Bears. Follow along for live updates, news, and takeaways. All you need to do is update the page.
Kickoff is set for 6:00 pm CT on SEC Network+ in Jordan Hare Stadium.
Recommended articles from this week
Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy first weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube