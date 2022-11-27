Skip to main content

Auburn football's offensive PFF grades vs Alabama

Here's how Auburn players graded on offense in the Iron Bowl.

Auburn had an incredible day rushing the ball against Alabama with Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby, and Jarquez Hunter. 

It's no shock that those three Auburn Tigers ranked the highest with their PFF grades. Ashford led the way and was the only offensive player with a grade over 70. 

Auburn played 22 Tigers on offense with seven players playing six snaps or less. 

Here's how Auburn players graded via PFF in the Iron Bowl against Alabama. 

1. QB Robby Ashford - 76.8

2. RB Jarquez Hunter - 68.9

3. RB Tank Bigsby - 67.4

4. WR Ja'Varrius Johnson - 65.3

5. OL Jeremiah Wright - 63.0

6. WR Shedrick Jackson - 61.0

7. TE Tyler Fromm - 60.0

8. WR Dalzalin Worsham - 59.6

9. RB Damari Alston - 59.3

10. WR Koy Moore - 58.1

11. OL Keiondre Jones - 57.1

12. TE Brandon Frazier - 56.2

13. WR Jay Fair - 56.0

14. OL Brandon Council - 56.0

15. OL Brenden Coffey- 55.6

16. WR Camden Brown - 55.5

17. WR Omari Kelly - 55.2

18. TE John Samuel Shenker - 54.2

19. TE Luke Deal - 54.1

20. OL Alec Jackson - 48.7

21. OL Kilian Zierer - 46.8

22. OL Kam Stutts - 44.4

Robby Ashford in the Iron Bowl.
