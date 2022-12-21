Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze has the chance to DOMINATE Early Signing Day

It could be a REALLY good day for Auburn.

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football program are prepared to dominate and make a statement during Early Signing Day. Guys like Tyler Scott, Kayin Lee, Braeden Marshall, Keldrick Faulk, Tony Mitchell, Izavion Miller, and Isaiah Jatta are all names that the Auburn Tigers will be wanting to commit and sign to join them at the college ranks.

This podcast was recorded before Auburn added Quientrail Jamison-Travis and Izavion Miller on Tuesday. They will both be a part of the Auburn 2023 signing class.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by recruiting expert John Garcia to preview Auburn football's Early Signing Day.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn lands Vandy EDGE transfer

Auburn adds juco defensive lineman

QB Hank Brown commits to Auburn

Izavion Miller commits to Auburn

JC Hart could wear two at Auburn

Who were Auburn's top 10 players on offense per PFF?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (1)
Football

Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze has the chance to DOMINATE Early Signing Day

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily Signed Image.
Recruiting

Sylvester Smith has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers

By Jeremy Robuck
Auburn Daily Signed Image.
Recruiting

OL Bradyn Joiner officially signs with the Auburn Tigers

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Daily Signed Image.
Recruiting

DL Stephen Johnson has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily Signed Image.
Recruiting

OL Clay Wedin officially signs with the Auburn Tigers

By Lindsay Crosby
Romi_Levy__11__20221120_wbb_vASU_ee_023
Basketball

ICYMI: Tigers Conclude Non-Conference Play With Statement Victory

By Harrison Tarr
Auburn football helmet at SEC Media Days.
Recruiting

Early Signing Day 2022: Who’s on Auburn’s Wishlist heading into Wednesday?

By Matthew Redding
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Football

A look at Auburn's class entering Early Signing Day

By Zac Blackerby