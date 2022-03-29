Podcast: Eku Leota talks all things Auburn football

Auburn football defensive end Eku Letoa discusses Auburn's spring practice and how the team was impacted after the crazy start to the offseason. He said the Auburn football team feels closer and more unified than before after how Auburn University handled the Bryan Harsin drama.

Leota talks about the new Auburn Tiger defense and how the team is adjusting to the new verbiage under defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding. He also shared how this was his first spring on campus because this time a year ago he was at Northwestern.

The Auburn defensive standout is among some EDGE defenders where Auburn may not have as much depth at the position but has tremendous upside with Leota, Derick Hall, and Dylan Brooks.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to recap and dissect what stood out from the Leota interview. He, of course, leans into all of the good things said about Auburn linebacker Cam Riley. The guys also talk about the role NIL Auburn plays with the current players and how it is changing their lives.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

