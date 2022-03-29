Skip to main content

Podcast: Eku Leota talks all things Auburn football

Auburn EDGE Eku Leota offered a fun and fresh perspective about spring practice.

Auburn football defensive end Eku Letoa discusses Auburn's spring practice and how the team was impacted after the crazy start to the offseason. He said the Auburn football team feels closer and more unified than before after how Auburn University handled the Bryan Harsin drama.

Leota talks about the new Auburn Tiger defense and how the team is adjusting to the new verbiage under defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding. He also shared how this was his first spring on campus because this time a year ago he was at Northwestern.

The Auburn defensive standout is among some EDGE defenders where Auburn may not have as much depth at the position but has tremendous upside with Leota, Derick Hall, and Dylan Brooks.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to recap and dissect what stood out from the Leota interview. He, of course, leans into all of the good things said about Auburn linebacker Cam Riley. The guys also talk about the role NIL Auburn plays with the current players and how it is changing their lives.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Eku Leota (55) pressures the quarterback at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeats Akron Zips 60-10.
Football

Podcast: Eku Leota talks all things Auburn football

By Zac Blackerby3 minutes ago
Auburn safety Eric Reed Jr. (24) fails to pull in the interception on a pass intended for Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) during Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Football

Auburn cornerback Eric Reed Jr. has reentered the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby18 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) looks to pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Latest NBA Mock Draft has two Auburn Tigers in the first round

By Lance Dawe21 hours ago
Mar 24, 2022; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees during spring training at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Casy Mize primed for a big season with the Detroit Tigers

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Jarquez Hunter (27) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Podcasts

Podcast: Key injuries are impacting Auburn football's spring practice

By Zac BlackerbyMar 28, 2022
Auburn baseball's Cole Foster in the win against Texas Tech.
Baseball

Auburn baseball battles back to take the series against Texas A&M

By Lindsay CrosbyMar 28, 2022
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 27: Zach Calzada #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Football

Zach Calzada will remain limited throughout spring practice

By Zac BlackerbyMar 27, 2022
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Roger McCreary makes the top five in draftable cornerbacks according to NFL Draft expert Bucky Brooks.

By Zac BlackerbyMar 27, 2022