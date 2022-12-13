Skip to main content

Podcast: Does Grayson McCall make sense for Auburn football?

It looks like the Tigers are interested in picking up the Coastal Carolina transfer.
  • Author:
  Publish date:

Auburn football may be in the running for Coastal Carolina Quarterback Grayson McCall.

After Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal on Monday, reports surfaced that there’s mutual interest between him, Hugh Freeze, and the Auburn Tigers. Auburn football hired Ron Roberts and Philip Montgomery to be the next coordinators for the Auburn Tigers.

On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5. The guys discuss the latest Auburn football rumors, coaching discussion, transfer portal drama, and more.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws the ball during warms ups prior to an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Football

By Lance Dawe
