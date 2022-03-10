Skip to main content

Podcast: Is Auburn football's quarterback battle a good thing?

Is this a good thing for Auburn football?

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5. They discuss Auburn football's quarterback battle between T.J. Finley, Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford, Dee Davis, and Holden Geriner. Charlie5 raises the question of if it is always good to have a quarterback battle. Blackerby then poses a point that it could be all about T.J. Finley this summer.

The guys also talk about a transfer target that Auburn football needs to land. Arkansas State wide receiver Corey Rucker entered the transfer portal on Monday and the Auburn Tigers have offered the talented skill player. Adding Rucker to Auburn's roster would change the game moving forward for Bryan Harsin in many ways.

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker joins the show to talk about the offseason so far for the Tigers and what he thinks he needs to improve on during spring practice. He also shares what it is like to be a key receiving option in a quarterback battle like he will be this offseason. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Podcast: Is Auburn football's quarterback battle a good thing?

