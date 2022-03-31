Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football fans, stop comparing TJ Finley to Jeremy Johnson

We address a common comparison among Auburn fans that needs to stop.

Auburn football fans have a ton of passion. Sometimes that leads to quick comparisons. There have been a ton of Auburn Tiger fans that have compared Auburn quarterback TJ Finley to former quarterback Jeremy Johnson. The two are very different.

The Bryan Harsin era and the Gus Malzahn era are very different. Hype surround Jeremy Johnson after Nick Marshall was done at Auburn University. TJ Finley has seen quite the opposite. They also are very different quarterbacks.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby starts off the show with a rant about what he is seeing about Auburn football fans and how they are unfairly treating TJ Finley. He has been put in poor positions and he could take a big step this offseason.

Auburn football defensive back Donovan Kaufman joins the show to talk about Auburn football's spring practice. He highlights several defenders and tells the story of his perspective on Zac Ethridge potentially leaving Auburn to go to Georgia.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Podcast: Auburn football fans, stop comparing TJ Finley to Jeremy Johnson

By Zac Blackerby

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
