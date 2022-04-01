LOOK: Auburn football Twitter account plays April Fools joke

Tiger fans have wanted alternate uniforms for quite some time.

Auburn hasn't strayed away from their navy home uniforms or their "Stormtrooper" white road unis for quite some time. The only changes we have seen the Tigers make is to the facemask color this past season. Auburn wore white facemasks against Penn State and orange facemasks against Ole Miss and Alabama.

What Auburn fans have actually wanted is an additional alternate uniform. Whether that be an orange uniform (the most popular plea among fans), an all-navy look, or perhaps a tiger-striped jersey.

Auburn's social media team decided to tease the fanbase by putting out a standard social post on April Fool's day, but with a slight change. Pictured in the post is a pair of Auburn players practicing, but with navy helmets (something Auburn has never used). The photoshop work isn't the greatest, but it certainly fooled me the first time I looked at it.

Props to the Auburn creative team for coming up with something that only fans could appreciate and laugh at. This was an excellent idea.

It would be hilarious if we actually see the Tigers make some wild uniform change like this during the season.

