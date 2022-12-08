Auburn is the new favorite for Colton Hood

Auburn is the clear favorite for Michigan State commit Colton Hood.

Despite being committed to the Spartans since September 5th, many are expecting the McDonough, GA native to sign with the Auburn Tigers on Early Signing Day on December 21st.

Hood knows a lot about the program. He grew up around it. His uncle Roderick Hood started in 18 games during his time on the Plains.

"A kid who has played in the state of Georgia, really nice competition throughout his career. We know he's got it in the bloodline," Recruiting Insider John Garcia said on Locked On Auburn. "He's an Auburn legacy three of four times over."

Hood has traits that a lot of schools pay attention to. His 6-foot, 170-pound frame sticks out. He doesn't shy away from contact, He's a multi-sport athlete and has experience playing baseball.

"Mel Tucker at Michigan State, when he brings in (defensive backs), they all have a bit of a common thread that fits a lot of SEC programs," Garcia said. "Bigger, more physical, willing to challenge you at the line of scrimmage but with some ball skills and length mixed into it."

Hood took his official visit to Auburn on October 29th. Since Bryan Harsin has been fired, he is able to take another official visit to the Plains. This could obviously help out Zac Ethridge and the rest of Hugh Freeze's staff.

"I think he is going to take another official too," Garcia said. "That's where Auburn can get interesting really late in the game for a lot of recruits because when you make that head coaching change, the NCAA allows you to take another official visit even if you've already used it for that school."

With more predictions and crystal balls for Hood pointing to Auburn, Garcia said it nicely.

"I'd be a little surprised if he ended up signing anywhere other than Auburn"

