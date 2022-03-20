Bryan Harsin wants Texas OL Connor Stroh

Skip to main content
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin made a point to sit down with Texas OL Connor Stroh.

© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin made a point to sit down with Texas OL Connor Stroh.

It was a big weekend for recruiting on The Plains for the Auburn football program. 

The Tigers had several big offensive tackle recruits on campus to observe spring practice and according to On3's Auburn Live, Connor Stroh liked what he saw. 

“It was great. This is my first time seeing a spring practice," Stroh told Auburn Live. "It was a great look-in on the program. I saw a lot of intensity during that practice. I like how they run it.”

Stroh sat down to meet with offensive line coach Will Friend and was joined by Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. 

Stroh felt wanted by Auburn and liked the intensity they showed at practice and he said he would be back to visit the Tigers in the future. 

The Frisco, Texas native is listed at 6-foot-6, 345 pounds, and as a 3-star offensive tackle by 247 Sports. Auburn offered Stroh on March 2nd. He competes on the track and field team at Wakeland High School in the throwing events and competes as a powerlifter. 

Obviously, Stroh is a high target at a huge position of need for the Auburn Tigers. The program has had a tough time landing talented offensive linemen out of high school for several years. It is clear that the program is pulling out everything it can to change that moving forward. 

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin takes a call while watching National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
