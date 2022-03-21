Podcast: Auburn football has a busy recruiting weekend

Auburn football had an incredibly busy weekend on the recruiting front. Bryan Harsin and his staff had several key players on campus this weekend to watch spring practice and to get to know the Auburn coaching staff. The most important Auburn football target was Corey Rucker, a freshman All-American from Arkansas State who will have three years of eligibility where he chooses to continue his college career.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. They discuss the busy weekend for the Auburn football team and what they took away from the weekend.

Rucker's comment held some weight and will be huge to see what happens with his recruitment moving forward. They also look at the big picture movement that is happening throughout the Auburn football program.

In the final few minutes of the show, Crosby dives into Auburn baseball's weekend action against the Ole Miss Rebels. Auburn dropped two of the three games this weekend in Plainsman Park against one of the best teams in all of college baseball.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

