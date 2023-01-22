Rivaldo Fairweather PFF Grades for the 2022 season

Auburns TE room has lost its star in John Samuel Shenker, and with a promising young talent like Landen King switching positions, the Tigers needed to get some production from the transfer portal.

Freeze and his staff did just that, with one of their first transfer pickups being the former FIU TE Rivaldo Fairweather.

Fairweather produced a good season considering the 2022 Golden Panthers were one of the worst offenses in the FBS at 121st in total yardage, Auburn despite having a down year was still 86th.

Stat of the Day:

Rivaldo has had a solid career according to Pro Football Focus, and their grading system.

Year Offensive Grade<br> Receiving Grade<br> Drop Grade<br> Pass Blocking Grade<br> Run Block Grade<br> 2020 85.7 90.8 64.6 69.7 63.4 2021 52.8 60.4 41.0 55.2 38.6 2022 62.2 67.8 60.2 55.2 45.4

This is compared to John Samuel Shenker in the same years.

Year Offensive Grade<br> Receiving Grade<br> Drop Grade<br> Pass Blocking Grade<br> Run Block Grade<br> 2020 51.4 48.1 78.5 63.6 61.7 2021 59.2 58.2 48.0 64.9 58.2 2022 57.8 55.8 75.2 53.2 64.7

What does this mean?

Auburn may not be getting the most efficient blacking TE, but with Frazier and Fromm returning they can fill those holes, especially in two tight end sets that would involve Fairweather at a receivers slot.

Freeze used his star Ole Miss TE Evan Engram, who is currently performing well on Sundays for the Jaguars, in creative ways, often setting him out wide and even having him line up at fullback on some occasions.

Fairweather will be a dynamic threat due to his size, 6'5 245, and his unique ability to run after catch despite being a larger target. He had averaged eight yards after catch during his final season at FIU.

