Robby Ashford sends a message before the start of 2023

Robby Ashford is looking for a big 2023 - and he's making it known publicly.

The Auburn quarterback went to Twitter and said, "2023 y’all gonna stop disrespecting me believe that. War Eagle."

Ashford has received a high level of criticism for his play in 2022 despite being a part of an offense that lacked a thought-out scheme, creativity, and protection up front. He also announced after the Iron Bowl that he played a lot of the season with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Ashford has the heart and fight that anyone would want in a quarterback. Pair that with a Hugh Freeze style of offense, Ashford could be primed for a huge year in 2023. Ashford knows it and sent the message out on social media Saturday for his followers.

In his first season on the Plains, he threw for 1,673 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Ashford also added 710 yards on the ground and seven scores.

Ashford didn't play during his first season at Oregon before transferring to Auburn.

Auburn is reportedly pursuing other quarterbacks in the transfer portal to compete with Ashford for the starting quarterback role this season.

