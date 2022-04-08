What to expect out of Auburn's quarterbacks during A-Day

Finley will be running with Auburn's first-team. If any offense is going to have consistency throughout the day, I would expect it to be the one with Finley at the helm.

Expect the Tigers to focus on the run more often than not while utilizing the short to intermediate passing game well with TJ. Unless Harsin and Kiesau really want Finley to work on his downfield passing in a game-like environment, I don't expect them to cut Finley loose.

While the offensive line is pretty banged up, it should have the most success of the day. Pay attention to how Finley performs under pressure. Can he prove to be more accurate than last season?