GALLERY: A look at Auburn football's spring practice

Here are the best pictures from Auburn football's spring practice so far.

Auburn's spring practice so far has been.. relatively boring.

I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad things considering how the past year and a half has gone for the Tigers. There's been drama around every corner of the athletic department.

The main story headlining the spring was the Tigers' first true quarterback competition since 2016 (you may argue with the "2016" part of that, but this is not Bo Nix vs Malik Willis or Jarrett Stidham vs Sean White). An injury to the favorite Zach Calzada has slowed the pace on that narrative. TJ Finley, Robby Ashford, and Holden Geriner are still competing, however.

The offensive line has also struggled with a slew of injuries themselves. It's probably going to be an awkward spring moving forward because the Tigers can't implement what they want to due to the fact that some of the most impactful pieces in the fall currently aren't able to perform.

Regardless, it is year two of the Bryan Harsin era and the head man started if off with a Griddy. His form needs a little work but he's no stranger to the dance. 6.5/10.

Here's a look at some of the best photos from spring practice so far, including Bryan Harsin busting a move.

