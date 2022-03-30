Skip to main content

GALLERY: A look at Auburn football's spring practice

Here are the best pictures from Auburn football's spring practice so far.

Auburn's spring practice so far has been.. relatively boring.

I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad things considering how the past year and a half has gone for the Tigers. There's been drama around every corner of the athletic department.

The main story headlining the spring was the Tigers' first true quarterback competition since 2016 (you may argue with the "2016" part of that, but this is not Bo Nix vs Malik Willis or Jarrett Stidham vs Sean White). An injury to the favorite Zach Calzada has slowed the pace on that narrative. TJ Finley, Robby Ashford, and Holden Geriner are still competing, however.

The offensive line has also struggled with a slew of injuries themselves. It's probably going to be an awkward spring moving forward because the Tigers can't implement what they want to due to the fact that some of the most impactful pieces in the fall currently aren't able to perform.

Regardless, it is year two of the Bryan Harsin era and the head man started if off with a Griddy. His form needs a little work but he's no stranger to the dance. 6.5/10.

Here's a look at some of the best photos from spring practice so far, including Bryan Harsin busting a move.

Lah Griddy and coach Bryan Harsin doing the GRIDDY during Auburn football practice on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Tank Bigsby (4) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Coach Eric Kiesau at Auburn football practice on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice in Jordan Hare Stadium.Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Jarquez Hunter (27) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Coach Jeff Schmedding at Auburn football practice on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Dylan Brooks (39) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Holden Geriner at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Eku Leota (55) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Tank Bigsby (4) at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Jordan Ingram at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Zykeivous Walker (3) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Sean Jackson (44) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
T.J. Finley (1)Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Hayden Brice (28) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Trent Mason at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Derick Hall (29) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Tommy Nesmith at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Justin Jones (35) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Marcus Harris (50) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Robby Ashford (9)Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Wise Gordon (33) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Marquis Burks (92) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Jordan Ingram (24) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
032522 AU FB tve 10 (1)
Tommy Nesmith (30) shakes off Hayden Brice (28). Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Tank Bigsby (4) at Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
E.J. Harris (56) at Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Jalil Irvin (50) at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Colby Wooden (25)Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Malcolm Johnson Jr. Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletic
Tobechi Okoli (58) at Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
John Samuel Shenker (25) blocks Caleb Wooden (21). Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Sean Jackson (44) at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Jayson Jones (99)Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
032822 au fb pract tve 3
Jay Fair (5)Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
032822 au fb pract tve 14
J.D. Rhym (5) at Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Zykeivous Walker (3) at Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

