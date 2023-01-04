Four-star LSU linebacker Demario Tolan has entered the transfer portal

Auburn football is making an effort to sign a solid transfer portal class in order to fill in the gaps across its roster. Linebacker is one of the most important positions of need.

A former blue chip LB in the SEC has just entered the transfer portal.

Demario Tolan, a four-star linebacker from LSU, has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal, per On3. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Tolan appeared in six games this season - four of which were against SEC competition - and recorded nine total tackles. He had four total tackles in LSU's blowout win over Ole Miss.

Here's what 247Sports' Andrew Ivins had to say about Tolan, a former track star, coming out of high school:

"On the smaller side now, but should only get bigger once working with a college strength staff. Likely to eventually carry 225 pounds or more. An athletic linebacker with a highlight tape that pops as he has spent the past two years flying around making stops behind the line of scrimmage. Quick to trigger. Sifts through traffic with confidence and a sense of urgency. Ability to change directions and pounce on a ball carrier is a strength at this stage in his development. Also excels in coverage as his instincts lead to pass break ups and his foot speed allows him to keep up with tight ends and bigger slot receivers. Doubled as a running back at different points during his high school career and found some success moving the chains with his competitive nature. Multi-sport athlete that was a district qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles. Son of two veterans. Carries a high GPA and is an honors student. Will need to get better at finishing off tackles at the next level, but is viewed as one of the top off-ball linebacker prospects in the class of 2022 given how he moves and hits people. Projects as scheme-versatile defender that likely won’t need to leave the field in passing situations."

Linebacker is one of Auburn's biggest positions of need. Getting a pickup like Tolan would be big for depth.

Auburn was the last time to officially host Demario Tolan before he committed to LSU.

