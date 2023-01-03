Auburn football transfer portal tracker: Where the Tigers need to look next

Auburn is currently right outside the top 25 of 247Sports' transfer portal class rankings. Not shabby, considering they only have three players committed.

Hugh Freeze and the Tigers will have to get more bodies in the room, as there are more gaps in the roster than answers right now.

Here's an overview of the three commits Auburn has, and three of the biggest positions of need through the portal.

Commitments:

4-star OT Dillon Wade (Tulsa)

- No. 2 OT in the transfer portal

3-star EDGE Elijah McAllister (Vanderbilt)

- 65 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks

4-star TE Rivaldo Fairweather (FIU)

- No. 1 TE in the transfer portal

Positions Of Need:

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker

The Tigers' linebacker group was subpar last season - whether that was scheme, coaching, or lack of talent (maybe a mix of all three), we don't know - but what we do know is that the position needs more high-end depth right now.

Auburn is flirting with Maryland linebacker Ahmad McCullough and will likely look in in several other places for help.

Finding someone to replace Owen Pappoe will be important to the overall strength of this unit in 2023.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Offensive Line

There is no world where Auburn could have enough depth on the offensive line.

They've already signed six total commits (one through the transfer portal) and will look to sign a few more before the start of spring practice. With very little time to recruit the players that he wanted, Hugh Freeze will now be forced to look into the portal for starting-caliber pieces upfront.

If they don't figure this position out, Auburn could be in for another rocky season on offense.

Jason Homan/ Auburn Daily

Quarterback

There are two quarterbacks that Auburn fans are looking at right now: Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and Tulane QB Michael Pratt. Pratt hasn't entered his name into the portal but there are rumors swirling that he may - and if he does, Auburn is a likely destination.

The Tigers may not be looking to replace incumbent Robby Ashford, but based on reports over the last few weeks, they are looking for someone to at least compete with him for the job. At the very least, Auburn should bring on someone for depth - their only other quarterback on scholarship is redshirt sophomore Holden Geriner.

