Ranking Auburn football's seven incoming transfers

Let's look at Auburn football's seven incoming transfers and see what kind of impact they could have.

Auburn football has added seven players via the transfer portal so far this offseason.

Bryan Harsin and his staff have brought in quarterbacks Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada along with defensive backs Craig McDonald and DJ James. Linebacker Eugene Asante and defensive lineman Jayson Jones will bolster the front seven while Dazalin Worsham is the lone wide receiver.

Auburn will aim to add more transfers over the next few weeks to help fill out the roster but the way it currently stands, here are the rankings for the seven transfers regarding the impact they could have on the Auburn football program.

7. Dazalin Worsham © Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC Worsham's path to playing time isn't clear. It's possible but odds are, it won't be this season unless he really hits the ground running. 6. Robby Ashford (AP Photo/Butch Dill) This may upset some Auburn fans. Like Worsham, Ashford's path to playing time is tough. There's a chance that his impressive A-Day performance helped his standing but more and more signs point to Calzada winning the starting job. 5. Eugene Asante Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Asante will probably be a role player in 2022 with the chance to start the following season. We heard good things about his production during spring practice. If he can rotate in at linebacker and contribute on special teams, this is a solid transfer portal addition. 4. Jayson Jones Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics The defensive tackle will battle for a starting spot but will be involved with the starting defensive front regardless of whoever wins the starting spot. His size and first step is too good to keep off of the field. 3. DJ James © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports The transfer cornerback from Oregon could be a starter this season. A natural fit as a boundary cornerback, he is eager to help in run support and looks comfortable off of the line of scrimmage. 2. Craig McDonald © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports McDonald could be the defensive add of the offseason for Auburn. He brings experience and production to defense with a safety spot up for grabs. 1. Zach Calzada Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Calzada is the favorite to be Auburn's next starting quarterback. Hard to argue that someone will have more of an impact than him.

