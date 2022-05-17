Skip to main content

Ranking Auburn football's seven incoming transfers

Let's look at Auburn football's seven incoming transfers and see what kind of impact they could have.

Auburn football has added seven players via the transfer portal so far this offseason. 

Bryan Harsin and his staff have brought in quarterbacks Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada along with defensive backs Craig McDonald and DJ James. Linebacker Eugene Asante and defensive lineman Jayson Jones will bolster the front seven while Dazalin Worsham is the lone wide receiver. 

Auburn will aim to add more transfers over the next few weeks to help fill out the roster but the way it currently stands, here are the rankings for the seven transfers regarding the impact they could have on the Auburn football program. 

7. Dazalin Worsham

Team Savage wide receiver Dazalin Worsham , of Trussville High School who is committed to Miami, (7) is introduced at the Under Armor All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday January 2, 2020. Under07

Worsham's path to playing time isn't clear. It's possible but odds are, it won't be this season unless he really hits the ground running. 

6. Robby Ashford

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford scrambles for yardage during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

This may upset some Auburn fans. Like Worsham, Ashford's path to playing time is tough. There's a chance that his impressive A-Day performance helped his standing but more and more signs point to Calzada winning the starting job. 

5. Eugene Asante

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Eugene Asante (7) goes after Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.

Asante will probably be a role player in 2022 with the chance to start the following season. We heard good things about his production during spring practice. If he can rotate in at linebacker and contribute on special teams, this is a solid transfer portal addition. 

4. Jayson Jones

Jayson JonesAuburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

The defensive tackle will battle for a starting spot but will be involved with the starting defensive front regardless of whoever wins the starting spot. His size and first step is too good to keep off of the field.  

3. DJ James

December 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James (0) defends against Utah Utes wide receiver Theo Howard (1) during the second half in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The transfer cornerback from Oregon could be a starter this season. A natural fit as a boundary cornerback, he is eager to help in run support and looks comfortable off of the line of scrimmage. 

2. Craig McDonald

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Craig McDonald (27) against the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McDonald could be the defensive add of the offseason for Auburn. He brings experience and production to defense with a safety spot up for grabs. 

1. Zach Calzada

Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Calzada is the favorite to be Auburn's next starting quarterback. Hard to argue that someone will have more of an impact than him. 

