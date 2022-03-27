Zach Calzada will remain limited throughout spring practice

The quarterback transfer from Texas A&M will be limited for the Tigers until after spring practice.

Auburn's quarterback battle was a huge storyline entering spring practice. T.J. Finley has taken first-team reps with Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner splitting reps behind him. After Dee Davis entered the transfer portal, those three quarterbacks will split the physical reps throughout spring practice.

Zach Calzada, the transfer quarterback from Texas A&M, was the favorite to win the starting quarterback job according to most following the position battle. He is still limited after undergoing a procedure on his non-throwing shoulder after the 2021 season.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin addressed the situation to the media after Friday's scrimmage.

“Yeah, it’s going to be after spring,” Harsin said. “They’re going to keep him in the brace. He wants to, and he can spin it, now. He’s been out there, and that ball jumps out of his hand. He stands back there, and he’s getting every mental rep he can possibly get. I know it’s killing him. You can see it in his eyes; he wants to compete. He wants to play. He knows and feels like he can, but we’re not going to put him in a situation where that’s going to slow down the progress of his healing. He's doing everything he can to get every mental rep, in the meetings paying attention, so that come summertime, we get into those player-run practices, he’ll be ready for that,” Harsin said. “Then, come fall camp, he’ll get his reps and be full-go. We’ll see where he’s at. So, he’s—he’s done everything he could possibly do at this point.”

Calzada started ten games last season for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube