Skip to main content

Zach Calzada will remain limited throughout spring practice

The quarterback transfer from Texas A&M will be limited for the Tigers until after spring practice.

Auburn's quarterback battle was a huge storyline entering spring practice. T.J. Finley has taken first-team reps with Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner splitting reps behind him. After Dee Davis entered the transfer portal, those three quarterbacks will split the physical reps throughout spring practice. 

Zach Calzada, the transfer quarterback from Texas A&M, was the favorite to win the starting quarterback job according to most following the position battle. He is still limited after undergoing a procedure on his non-throwing shoulder after the 2021 season. 

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin addressed the situation to the media after Friday's scrimmage. 

“Yeah, it’s going to be after spring,” Harsin said. “They’re going to keep him in the brace. He wants to, and he can spin it, now. He’s been out there, and that ball jumps out of his hand. He stands back there, and he’s getting every mental rep he can possibly get. I know it’s killing him. You can see it in his eyes; he wants to compete. He wants to play. He knows and feels like he can, but we’re not going to put him in a situation where that’s going to slow down the progress of his healing. He's doing everything he can to get every mental rep, in the meetings paying attention, so that come summertime, we get into those player-run practices, he’ll be ready for that,” Harsin said. “Then, come fall camp, he’ll get his reps and be full-go. We’ll see where he’s at. So, he’s—he’s done everything he could possibly do at this point.”

Calzada started ten games last season for the Texas A&M Aggies. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 27: Zach Calzada #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Football

Zach Calzada will remain limited throughout spring practice

By Zac Blackerby32 seconds ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Roger McCreary makes the top five in draftable cornerbacks according to NFL Draft expert Bucky Brooks.

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Auburn celebrates its fourth-straight SEC championship at the Auburn University Equestrian Center (Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics)
News

Auburn Equestrian Wins Fourth-Straight SEC Title, Defeating Texas A&M 11-8

By Auburn Elvis6 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Ryan Dyal vs Rhode Island.
Baseball

Auburn baseball falls in extra innings at Texas A&M

By Zac Blackerby19 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Jake Wyandt vs Middle Tennessee.
Releases

Auburn baseball wins ‘throwdown’ in series opener at Texas A&M

By Zac BlackerbyMar 26, 2022
Auburn Equestrian's Ellie Ferrigno
News

Auburn Equestrian Gets Revenge Over Georgia in SEC Tournament Semifinal

By Auburn ElvisMar 25, 2022
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) is stopped by Houston linebacker Donavan Mutin (3)during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham20
Football

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter will miss two months

By Zac BlackerbyMar 25, 2022
Drills First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Spring Riser: Cayden Bridges is catching eyes for Auburn football

By Lance DaweMar 25, 2022