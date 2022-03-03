Skip to main content

SEC Football expert predicts Auburn to trend down from last season

Is Auburn a stock you should buy or sell?

There will be a ton of different opinions that surface this offseason about what Auburn football is capable of in the second year of the Bryan Harsin era. 

David Ubben of The Athletic does not appear to be buying Auburn's chances of success. 

In his SEC Mailbag column, he answered a pretty thoughtful question. 

There were seven teams that finished 7-6 or 6-7 last year. Of that group, what team are you buying, and what team are you selling?

Ubben made cases for buying into Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, and Mississippi State. 

The Auburn Tigers were among teams that he is not as confident in. 

"It seems impossible to recruit and run a program after what amounted to a failed coup last month," Ubben writes. "The concerns about Bryan Harsin’s recruiting and fit are very real and very fair, but recruiting has a real on-field impact, and unless he can win nine or 10 games in 2022, having a sizeable portion of power brokers seemingly invested far more in Harsin’s demise than his success is going to make life difficult. Beyond the uncomfortable atmosphere, recruiting is impossible in that kind of environment."

Since the school publically backed Harsin a few weeks ago, the recruiting method has changed in Harsin's second year. The staff is offering more prospects and learning how to get in front of more high school coaches and promote large events on campus. 

Harsin has also appeared more approachable and fan-friendly since the news and has made some hires that make the coaching staff appear pretty solid moving forward into spring practice. 

Ubben could be right and Harsin is unable to write the ship but it seems too early to say one way or the other. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

SEC Football expert predicts Auburn to trend down from last season

By Zac Blackerby2 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) reacts after a basket during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

What Bruce Pearl said after beating Mississippi State

By Mike Gittens4 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) reacts after a basket during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: The Auburn Tigers are SEC champs

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 81-68 overtime win over Mississippi State

By Lance Dawe17 hours ago
2232022 Zep Jasper (12) goes up for a shot_AuburnvsOleMiss_JT001630
Basketball

Auburn basketball is a slight favorite against Mississippi State

By Zac BlackerbyMar 2, 2022
_DSC9997
Baseball

Auburn baseball is searching for consistency on offense

By Lindsay CrosbyMar 2, 2022
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
Basketball

Two Auburn Tigers are taken in the top 20 in latest NBA mock draft

By Zac BlackerbyMar 2, 2022
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin takes a call while watching National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football's Bryan Harsin gets help from the SEC? Auburn basketball is ready to clinch

By Zac BlackerbyMar 2, 2022