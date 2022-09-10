Auburn football live blog: The Tigers host the San Jose State Spartans
The Auburn Tigers face the San Jose State Spartans for the second game of the season.
Auburn is 2-0 all-time against San Jose State. The Tigers won 59-13 in 2014. In 2015, Auburn won the most recent matchup in the series.
The Auburn Tigers will kick off against San Jose State at 6:30 pm CT at Jordan Hare Stadium.
The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Brian Custer and Dustin Fox will have the call.
It can be streamed on FuboTV.
Stay up to date with the latest happenings in Auburn's game vs San Jose State below.
Koy Moore will get the start over Malcolm Johnson Jr.
https://www.si.com/college/auburn/football/koy-moore-gets-the-start-at-wr-for-auburn
Relevant Stories
How to watch the Auburn football game vs San Jose State
Auburn Daily Roundtable: Week two
Five reasons Auburn will beat San Jose State
Five Reasons Auburn could struggle against San Jose State
Could a two-quarterback system work at Auburn?
Midweek Mailbag: Looking at Auburn's quarterback situation
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube