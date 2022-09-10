Auburn football live blog: The Tigers host the San Jose State Spartans

The Auburn Tigers face the San Jose State Spartans for the second game of the season.

Auburn is 2-0 all-time against San Jose State. The Tigers won 59-13 in 2014. In 2015, Auburn won the most recent matchup in the series.

The Auburn Tigers will kick off against San Jose State at 6:30 pm CT at Jordan Hare Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Brian Custer and Dustin Fox will have the call.

It can be streamed on FuboTV.

Stay up to date with the latest happenings in Auburn's game vs San Jose State below.

