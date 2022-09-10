Skip to main content

Auburn football live blog: The Tigers host the San Jose State Spartans

Stay up to date with the Auburn football action against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Auburn Tigers face the San Jose State Spartans for the second game of the season. 

Auburn is 2-0 all-time against San Jose State. The Tigers won 59-13 in 2014. In 2015, Auburn won the most recent matchup in the series.

The Auburn Tigers will kick off against San Jose State at 6:30 pm CT at Jordan Hare Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Brian Custer and Dustin Fox will have the call.

It can be streamed on FuboTV.

Stay up to date with the latest happenings in Auburn's game vs San Jose State below. 

Koy Moore will get the start over Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) carries as Mercer Bears safety Myles Redding (34) closes in during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

