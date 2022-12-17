REPORT: Stanford OT Walter Rouse to visit Auburn

Skip to main content

REPORT: Stanford OT to visit Auburn

Stanford Senior offensive Walter Rouse will visit Auburn per reports.

It's a big weekend for the Auburn Tigers. With the last weekend to get players in before the early signing period opens, Hugh Freeze and his staff are fighting to get as many big names on campus as possible. 

Big names, of big players, in crucial positions of need, will be present this weekend. According to Keith Niebuhr of Auburn Live, Walter Rouse is set to visit Auburn Saturday. 

Rouse entered the transfer portal on Thursday. He has started at Stanford for four seasons and played in 40 games. He played 650 snaps on offense for the Cardinal last year. 

Rouse is listed at 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, and played high school ball in Washington D.C. He was a three-star when he committed to Stanford. 

Auburn offensive linemen will be able to have an NIL deal as soon as they arrive to campus with a local restaurant, Baumhowers. It includes payment as well as food for them to dine when they please. 

Auburn has hired Jake Thornton from Ole Miss to be High Freeze's offensive line coach. He has found some early success on the recruiting trail. Perhaps it will extend into landed portal targets for the Tigers. 

