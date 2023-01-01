Auburn football WR depth chart: to rely on deep room in 2023

Auburn's receiver room may end up being one of, if not the deepest unit on the team in 2023.

Sure, the Tigers are losing Shedrick Jackson to graduation and Dazalin Worsham to the transfer portal - but considering the fact that Hugh Freeze will bring in and establish a legitimate passing scheme and the quarterback play can only go up from here, there's a lot of excitement surrounding Auburn's WR core.

Here's a look at what the receiver depth chart could look like in 2023:

Z Receiver

Koy Moore

Moore was a solid transfer pickup for the Tigers, finishing second on the team in receiving yards. He should step into a larger role at the Z position.

Malcolm Johnson Jr.

After only having two catches for 28 yards there's reason to believe that Johnson should be more productive simply because of the new offensive system.

Omari Kelly

The freshman receiver had three catches for 58 yards.

H Receiver

Ja'Varrius Johnson

There's reason to believe that Johnson will be in contention to be Auburn's No. 1 receiver again in 2023. After positing nearly 500 yards a three touchdowns in a system that struggled to create open looks, Freeze should be able to get him open downfield quite a bit.

Tar'Varish Dawson Jr.

Speed. That's what Dawson brings. We've yet to see it at Auburn, but a more polished passing attack should help him shine.

Jay Fair

Fair groups in with this collective of speedy, smaller receivers - but whether or not he makes great strides on the field after only grabbing two catches as a freshman is up in the air. There's a lot of depth in front of him.

X Receiver

Camden Brown

It is now Camden Brown's time to shine in Philip Montgomery's offense. He's a tall, physical receiver that should allow the Tigers to generate some more consistency in the downfield passing game.

Landen King

After entering the transfer portal, the 6-foot-5 King is back. Copy and paste here - King should be utilized more in the passing game, as Freeze has had success with tall, hybrid TE/WR types.

Daquayvious Sorey

The true freshman receiver fits the "physical, hard-nosed" receiver type that Freeze can really work with. Described as acrobatic on the outside.

