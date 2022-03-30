Podcast: Auburn football's wide receivers may outperform expectations

Auburn football's wide receivers have been questioned by many entering spring practice. The Auburn Tigers may be better off at wide receiver than some folks expected. Auburn tight end Landen King worked with receivers coach Ike Hilliard and the wide receivers earlier this week confirming that he could work at wide receiver some this season.

Ja'Varrius Johnson returned to practice and we continue to hear great things about Jair Fair and Tar'Varish Dawson over the span of Auburn football's spring practice. The emergence of some of these pass catchers could ignite some potential in the offense in 2022. Veteran receiver Shedrick Jackson could improve this season as well.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of the War Rapport. They discuss Auburn's wide receiver room, the updated offensive line depth chart, and how tame this spring has been over the first few weeks of practice.

The Tigers continue to rotate the offensive line. The tackle positions will be crucial in making sure this offense takes a step forward in 2022. Alec Jackson and Brenden Coffey appear to be in a battle for the starting right tackle spot assuming Auburn does not add a player through the transfer portal.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube